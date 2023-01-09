Advance Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $76.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.02. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.88.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

