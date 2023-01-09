Simmons Bank Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $50.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $57.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

