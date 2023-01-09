Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

IEFA opened at $63.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.