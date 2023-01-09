Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,221 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 696,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 43,903 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 186,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of F opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

