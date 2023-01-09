Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,934,000 after buying an additional 4,989,744 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,641,000 after buying an additional 3,666,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after buying an additional 999,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $69,488,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.4 %

NVO opened at $139.26 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $139.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

