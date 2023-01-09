Bell Rock Capital LLC Invests $3.15 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 280,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. Ford Motor makes up approximately 3.9% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 696,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 43,903 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 186,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 153,812 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.84.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

