Berger Financial Group Inc Has $880,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Pfizer by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.5 %

PFE opened at $50.92 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $57.43. The company has a market cap of $285.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

