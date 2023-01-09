Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.1% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $490.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $530.35 and its 200 day moving average is $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

