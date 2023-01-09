Community Bank N.A. Increases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 158.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615,322 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 782.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,651,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,838 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,222,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

HDV opened at $106.66 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.80.

