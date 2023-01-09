Community Bank N.A. Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Duke Energy by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $105.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

