Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $98,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 557.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 802,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,060,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after purchasing an additional 525,990 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Shares of LUV opened at $35.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

