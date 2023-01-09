IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $154.58 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $169.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.76.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

