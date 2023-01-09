Alta Advisers Ltd Buys New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $104.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

