Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,600 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after acquiring an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,231 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,722,223,000 after acquiring an additional 269,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,978,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,072,000 after acquiring an additional 673,872 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,675,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $985,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $149.00 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $185.38 billion, a PE ratio of 121.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

