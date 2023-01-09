West Oak Capital LLC Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $112.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $193.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

