West Oak Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $149.39 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.27.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

