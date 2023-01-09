iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,974 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.2% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after buying an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after buying an additional 484,517 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after buying an additional 384,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.96 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.18.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

