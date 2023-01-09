Community Bank N.A. Has $993,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

VNQ stock opened at $84.37 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average of $88.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.