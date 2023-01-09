Community Bank N.A. Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $78.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

