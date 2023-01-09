Advance Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $43.05.

