Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Has $18.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $18,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $688,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 453,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,913 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $56.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15.

