EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 2,059 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $182,868,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,510,000 after purchasing an additional 362,541 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 77.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 552,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,138,000 after purchasing an additional 241,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,687,000 after buying an additional 211,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.13.

IQV stock opened at $205.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $263.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

