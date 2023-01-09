Bell Rock Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,858,000 after buying an additional 94,004 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,838,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,904,000 after purchasing an additional 328,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,363,000 after acquiring an additional 102,081 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOT stock opened at $180.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.60 and its 200-day moving average is $184.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $241.17.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
