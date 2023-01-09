Bell Rock Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,343 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $154.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $169.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

