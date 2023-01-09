Advance Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

