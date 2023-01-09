Northeast Investment Management Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in NIKE by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $122.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day moving average is $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $192.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $153.60.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

