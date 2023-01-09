Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,778 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,469,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,838,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

