Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NIKE by 77.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 25.9% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,793 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Erste Group Bank lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $127.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Up 3.2 %

NIKE Increases Dividend

NKE opened at $124.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $161.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

