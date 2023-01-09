Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $560,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advance Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,305 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,099 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,302 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,781 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $30.77 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

