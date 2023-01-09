The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,002 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.8% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $212.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.24. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.24.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

