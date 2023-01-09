Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Schlumberger by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $55.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

