EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Boosts Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,198 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods makes up approximately 1.1% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 431.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,742 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $128.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average of $106.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $129.67. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.