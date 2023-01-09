First Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,679,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,012,000 after buying an additional 991,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $45,218,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 454.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 576,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,915,000 after acquiring an additional 472,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $53.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.42.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $79.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.22. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,349,230.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,566.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,190 shares of company stock worth $1,350,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Stories

