EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $8.80 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 2.0% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.39.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $159.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $244.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,110 shares of company stock valued at $52,671,519. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

