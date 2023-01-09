Bank of America Cuts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $85.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Bank of America from $105.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

General Electric stock opened at $71.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.71 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

