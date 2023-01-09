Redwood Investments LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 70.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,183,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $256.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $279.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.68.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

