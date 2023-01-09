Redwood Investments LLC Sells 1,758 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $94.72 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.37.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.14.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

