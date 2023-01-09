Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.43.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 3.4 %

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $255.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $298.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

