Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.6% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth about $513,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.6% in the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 30,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARI shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Shares of ARI opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 22.02, a current ratio of 22.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.47%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein purchased 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,917.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading

