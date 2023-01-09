First Bank & Trust Has $397,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $146.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $395.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.02 and its 200-day moving average is $136.58. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

