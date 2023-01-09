First Bank & Trust Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.29.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $206.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.31 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

