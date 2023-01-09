First Bank & Trust Acquires 993 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in TC Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

