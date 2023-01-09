First Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $443.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.11. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

