Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after buying an additional 494,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AMD opened at $63.96 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.45.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.