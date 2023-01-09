EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 1,036.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,785 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 412.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Roblox by 9,280.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at $48,254,478.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,799,318 in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Trading Up 1.7 %

RBLX stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $90.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.59.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

