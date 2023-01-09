EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,470,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth about $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $204,865,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Datadog by 104.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 353.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,821,000 after purchasing an additional 964,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,392,490.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and have sold 269,888 shares valued at $19,904,866. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $64.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,282.80 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $184.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
