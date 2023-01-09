First Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. British American Tobacco accounts for 1.1% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI opened at $40.69 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

