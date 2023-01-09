First Bank & Trust Grows Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $144.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.