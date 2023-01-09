Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 2.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VGK opened at $58.79 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

