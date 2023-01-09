Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,887 shares during the quarter. Perdoceo Education accounts for 1.9% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at $72,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $14.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $971.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.21 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $422,533.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,357.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $422,533.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,357.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 911,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,399 shares of company stock worth $1,237,695. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

